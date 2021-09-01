Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Receives $167.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after buying an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

ADS opened at $98.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.57. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

