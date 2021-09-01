Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 8,420 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 48,013 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 563.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 33,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 83.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.17. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

