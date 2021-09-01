Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 6,113 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OPI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.32. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

