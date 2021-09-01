Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $59.32.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.