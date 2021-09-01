Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,139,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,537,000 after purchasing an additional 478,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,639. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,243.85 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average of $94.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

