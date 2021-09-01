Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,894.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,300 shares of company stock worth $578,844 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

