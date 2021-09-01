Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 44,268 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,268 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Avanos Medical worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 74.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 342.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

AVNS opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,100.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.