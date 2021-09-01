ALLY Price Tops $0.0055 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, ALLY has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. ALLY has a market capitalization of $12.71 million and $34,780.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00119152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.95 or 0.00832304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00049113 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

