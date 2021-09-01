Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.85%.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,632 shares of company stock worth $247,753. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

AOSL stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. 184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,031. The company has a market capitalization of $745.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

