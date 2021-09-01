Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AFX traded up GBX 60 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,850 ($24.17). 31,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,314. Alpha FX Group has a 1 year low of GBX 846.35 ($11.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £757.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,650.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,508.54.

Get Alpha FX Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.