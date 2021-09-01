Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,346,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,904.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,248. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,650.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,376.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

