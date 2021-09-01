Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $10.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,904.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,248. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,641.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,372.44. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.