Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $559,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $18.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2,912.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,844. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,919.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,641.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2,372.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

