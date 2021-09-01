Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,929.00

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2,929.00 and last traded at $2,915.64, with a volume of 15593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,891.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,692.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,411.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,545,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,183 shares of company stock worth $351,034,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,719,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

