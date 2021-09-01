AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,373,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Timken by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,045 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after acquiring an additional 890,914 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Timken by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after acquiring an additional 483,504 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of TKR stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 387,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

