AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

