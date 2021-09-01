AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 862.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,802,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,992. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average of $127.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

