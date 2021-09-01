AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.85. 1,533,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,077. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $156.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

