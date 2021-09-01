AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

