AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDOS stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,182. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

