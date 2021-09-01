alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of alstria office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSRF opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $21.06.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

