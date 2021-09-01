Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALMFF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altium from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered shares of Altium from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Altium from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of ALMFF opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Altium has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

