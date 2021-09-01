Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $28.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.96. 5,166,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,870. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 1.37. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $46.99 and a 52-week high of $137.21.

AMBA has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $551,967.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 872,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,447,667.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

