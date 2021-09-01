Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.370-$6.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 million-$2.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Stephens cut their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.08.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.66. 7,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,156. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $174.05 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amedisys stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.