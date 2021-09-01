Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. Amerant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $995.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

