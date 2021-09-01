American Century Companies Inc. Has $160.95 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 839,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,577 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $160,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 265,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $183.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.70. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

