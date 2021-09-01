American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.54% of Teladoc Health worth $139,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,461,000 after buying an additional 17,135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 491,444 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,722,000 after buying an additional 158,427 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,292,000 after buying an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $300,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,684.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,879 shares of company stock worth $3,955,141 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $144.42 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.42.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.12.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.