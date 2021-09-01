American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676,971 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.31% of Johnson Controls International worth $150,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 368,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,969,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

