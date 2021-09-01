American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

AMH stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,137,080. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,292,000 after buying an additional 737,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,743,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,547,000 after buying an additional 697,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,868,000 after buying an additional 661,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 12.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,676,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,919,000 after buying an additional 827,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

