American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $70.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $67.42 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Woodmark stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

