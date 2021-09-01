Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the July 29th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -141.31, a P/E/G ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 367.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.