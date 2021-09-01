Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a report released on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADI. Truist boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $162.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.75. The stock has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $30,580,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $24,293,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

