Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.29.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $162.95 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

