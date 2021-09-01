Analysts Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. Amarin reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 14.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at $870,000. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 32.4% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 25.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRN stock remained flat at $$5.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,516. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 544.54 and a beta of 2.20.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

