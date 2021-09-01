Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 212,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

