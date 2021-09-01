Analysts Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $1.40. Nutrien reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 365.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after buying an additional 52,512 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

