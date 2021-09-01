Analysts Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report $117.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.80 million. Penn Virginia posted sales of $69.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year sales of $468.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $459.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $668.30 million, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $712.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million.

PVAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVAC stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $783.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.53.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.