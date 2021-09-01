Analysts Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 126.67% and a negative return on equity of 76.73%.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

ADMA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 10,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 9.42. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

