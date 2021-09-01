Analysts Expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,440%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,416. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 85,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $2,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.40.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

