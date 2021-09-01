Analysts Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $801.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to post $801.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $805.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $795.70 million. Match Group posted sales of $639.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Match Group stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $174.68.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.