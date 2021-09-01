Analysts Expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Billion

Brokerages predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report sales of $6.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.94 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $4.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $25.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.53 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $30.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.13. 311,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,193,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $230.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,940 shares of company stock valued at $90,559,485 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

