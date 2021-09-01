Analysts Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.45 Million

Analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post sales of $124.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.20 million. The Marcus reported sales of $33.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $421.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.29 million to $436.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $710.75 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $724.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of The Marcus stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Marcus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Marcus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus in the second quarter worth $48,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

