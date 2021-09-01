Analysts Offer Predictions for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

BMRN stock opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Birch Grove Capital LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

