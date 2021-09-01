Analysts Offer Predictions for Switchback II Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWBK)

Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Switchback II in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Switchback II’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

SWBK opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. Switchback II has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback II during the first quarter worth $58,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback II during the first quarter worth $922,000. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Switchback II during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Switchback II during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switchback II during the first quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Switchback II Company Profile

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

