Analysts Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Target Price at $36.63

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

ATRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Kristin Yarema bought 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,460.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,780 shares of company stock valued at $365,633. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after buying an additional 770,922 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after buying an additional 965,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after buying an additional 806,190 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,872,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,250,000 after buying an additional 351,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.