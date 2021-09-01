Analysts Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT at $1.60

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.60.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.35 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.54. 2,381,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,245. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

