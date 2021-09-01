Analysts Set Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Target Price at $85.54

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of CL opened at $77.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 228,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 79,276 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 246,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 700.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 520,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 455,776 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

