Analysts Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) PT at $9.25

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of FCEL opened at $6.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after buying an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after buying an additional 6,739,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after buying an additional 4,409,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,504,000 after buying an additional 283,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after buying an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

