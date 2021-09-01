Analysts Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Price Target at $70.27

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRC opened at $65.65 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.