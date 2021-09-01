Analysts Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) PT at $12.83

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after buying an additional 13,099,116 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $112,344,000 after buying an additional 1,152,705 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 137,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -976.00 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.